How To Save For College And Retirement At The Same Time

By the time your grandparents were your age, they were living beneath their means, pinching a bunch of pennies, and talking about that sweet condo life in Boca Raton. There’s a decent chance that you, on the other hand, are barely making rent and breaking even on diapers. So while millennials may not be as bad at saving as boomers (about 8% of their paycheck, compared to 9% their parents are saving), they’re not in the hole that gen X’ers have dug (7% of their peak median income will get them to a comfortable sum—never). Between college debt, the death of pensions, and a sinking suspicion Social Security won’t be around much longer, is there any way to make sure that you’re set for life?

Alex Benke is director of advice products for Betterment and someone trying to save something for his own two children. He says you can’t always get what you want, but you can get what you need (well, he didn’t say that, Mick Jagger did, but it’s paraphrasing). The steps for saving—whether it’s for college tuition or someone to change your colostomy bag in 60 years—are the same. The amount you need to be saving is staggering. So you either start selling meth to the cartel now, or use Benke’s financial wisdom to put yourself in the best position possible.

Benke’s single best piece of advice is: Start early on both college and retirement. And if you’ve passed the point of what would be considered “early,” lower your expectations of retiring in Fiji.

“The rule of thumb is wrong for most people,” he says. That means the middle-class family of five is going to have a very different investment strategy than an upper-class family of three. “They say you should save 15% of your income. But, if you live 10 years past retirement, it’s too much. If you live 30 years, it’s going to be too little.”

And a note on inflation: If you think you know what college will cost in 2033, you have no idea. Say you’re sending your daughter to Harvard (or the alma mater of your choice). Tuition now is roughly $60,000 a year, including the dorm room and meal plan. At a crazy 7% inflation rate, by the time your kid finishes a degree in space philosophy, you will have spent $900,000. If you have more than one kid, just pick the most promising.

