See More Honest Versions Of Posters For Oscar Nominees And Films That Were Snubbed

A lot of people are upset about the lack of diversity among this year’s Oscar nominees. Although there’s no way to take out this unrequited anger on the stodgy old Academy voters, the next best thing is sticking it to the movies themselves. Or at least that’s the tact CollegeHumor has taken with its honest posters for Oscar nominated films.

In a long-standing annual tradition, the mischievous team at CollegeHumor always unleashes a series of fake posterscoinciding with the January nomination announcement. These posters cut through each film’s posturing and pretensions and bluntly call out what they’re really about. (The Revenant, for instance, has been retitled The Oscar, and the tagline reads: Just Fucking Give It To Him.) What’s different this year, however, is that CollegeHumor has not only released posters for the films the Academy has blessed, they’ve also made posters for those the Academy has spurned.

By doing so, the CollegeHumor team gets to actually address the Academy’s glaring diversity problem. A poster for the Award-worthy Beasts of No Nation, for example, has here been retitled POC With No Nominations. (For those not in the know, POC means ‘people of color,’ and you’re in good company because the Academy apparently doesn’t know either.) Posters like this one make a great companion to the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, as we wait with bated breath to see if the Academy can get its shit together next year.

