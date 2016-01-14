This Bleak Data Visualization Reveals The Ongoing Lack of Diversity In The Oscars

As we mentioned earlier, the Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning and boy were they ever a blizzard of caucasity. Not a single person of color stands among the 20 acting nominees, and only last year’s big winner, Alejandro González Iñárritu, is holding it down for non-white directors. Straight Outta Compton got a screenwriting nod, but nobody in front of the camera got acknowledged. As a timely visualization proves, however, this unfortunate trend is not new.

Created by visual artist Bard Edlund after last year’s uproar over extreme paleness, Diversity Among Winners at the Oscars is a sharp depiction of just how much Academy voters have snubbed black entertainers–as well as hispanics and asians–over the years. The video shows each of the major categories represented by a collection of gleaming marbles forming an Oscar statuette. The rare white marble among them represents, ironically, the outlier non-white winners.

Although the video debuted last year, Edlund has updated it to reflect Iñárritu’s win, the second-ever by a hispanic Best Director. As the announcement of this year’s nominees make bleakly clear, another Iñárritu win might be the only other update in the near future.