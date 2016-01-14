Why Doesn’t Apple HealthKit Include Mental Health Tracking?

Apple’s HealthKit, which launched last year, is a service for people to pull together health and fitness data from their favorite apps. Apple refers to the service as the “beginning of a health revolution.”

But the revolution has its limits. When HealthKit first launched, it included everything from blood alcohol tracking to steps. But its comprehensive tracking does not incorporate one important area of health care: mental health. The oversight was spotted by Spotify developer Brian Whitman, who also pointed out that iOS developers can’t add categories that aren’t already provided.

This isn’t the first time that Apple has been called out for failing to incorporate an important metric. In June, the company finally introduced period-tracking, an important feature for its female population.

However, it might not be as easy as you think for Apple to open the floodgates to behavioral health tracking in HealthKit. For one thing, the research is still thin on the ground when it comes to linking metrics collected by a smartphone and mental health.

Mental health experts say that Apple could take a variety of approaches. The company could choose to support users in inputting self-reported data (like mood) to compare that with exercise levels, sleep, and other metrics. Or it could help users detect when they’re feeling higher levels of stress and anxiety by tracking heart rate, respiration, or perspiration levels.

“One of the challenges with behavioral health is how to quantify it into a single metric or set of metrics,” said Jonathan Palley, cofounder of a startup called Spire, a wearable that aims to measure levels of stress by tracking respiratory levels. “It’s a growing, but new field of research.”

Mental health experts say that the space has historically been overlooked by tech companies, but that’s beginning to change. In recent years, an exploding number of mobile mental health apps have hit the App Store. Some of these apps focus on connecting users with virtual coaches like Lantern. Others, like Ginger.io, analyze data around smartphone usage to try to determine if a user is feeling depressed.