Slack Messaging Users Can Now Set Up Skype Calls Within Channels

Skype released the preview version of a new plug-in today that enables voice and video calls within the popular Slack team messaging platform.

Slack team members can go to an authorization page where they’re asked which channel they’d like to set up for video calls, Skype said in a blog post.

Once that’s done, anyone on the team using a computer can type “/skype” into a chat to start a Skype session. When the call is set up, a “join” link appears. A Slack notification is sent to all team members when a call is started. This works for any form of Slack account, including web-based, Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android.

To join a Skype call, desktop users need only a browser; they can join as a guest or sign in with a Microsoft account or Skype name. Mobile users need to download the Skype mobile app for their mobile OS.

The integration is another example of Skype’s efforts to ease the enablement of its service inside other platforms.

Microsoft bought Skype for $8.5 billion back in 2011.