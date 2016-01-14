Why Do We Believe Lies?

“Agnotology ” is a term coined by Stanford professor Robert Proctor to mean the study of the deliberate creation of ignorance. The BBC’s Georgina Kenyon recently reported on the reasons people from Donald Trump to tobacco executives deliberately seek to spread ignorance .

The key to avoid being duped, as it turns out, is to communicate with each other and foster an open mind. The more we talk and debate with each other, the less likely we are to believe the deceit that is right in front of us.

1. The five Guantanamo detainees swapped for Bowe Bergdahl are “back on the battlefield.”

2. A Trump television ad shows Mexicans swarming over “our southern border.”

3. “I watched in Jersey City, N.J., where thousands and thousands of people were cheering” as the World Trade Center collapsed.