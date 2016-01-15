6 Ways Highly Successful People Stay Positive

A positive attitude can go a long way. You’ve heard that probably since kindergarten. The trouble is, many of us don’t really know what to do with that adage, believing instead that our temperament isn’t something we can really control. But with practice, we can learn to adjust our attitudes in order to make them work more in our favor more often.

The key, of course, isn’t to become perpetually optimistic. No one can uphold a sunny disposition 100% of the time. But you don’t have to. Instead, learning to think positively in the face of adversity–when times really get tough–is both the more useful and more achievable approach when it comes to success. Here are a few things the most successful people do in order to stay positive. 1. They Develop Their Emotional Intelligence Like temperament, emotional intelligence isn’t an entirely fixed property. It’s something you can work to develop. Start simply by recognizing that your emotions are largely what drive and motivate you, rather than barriers to accomplishing anything. We aren’t fully rational creatures and shouldn’t try to be. The most successful positive-minded people have simply learned how to manage and regulate their emotions. Positive people experience [negative] feelings without letting themselves become overwhelmed by them, realizing that everything passes with time. We all experience ups and downs in our lives. Frustration, disappointment, fear, sadness, and anger are all part of being human. Positive people experience these feelings without letting themselves become overwhelmed by them, realizing that everything passes with time. They also don’t make decisions when they’re feeling strong emotions, but wait until they’re on a more even keel. Read more: 7 Habits Of Highly Emotionally Intelligent People

They tend to thank those who’ve helped them along the way and are careful to give credit where it’s due. Despite always looking for new challenges, those who succeed at staying positive are always grateful for what they already have. Not only that, they tend to thank those who’ve helped them along the way and are careful to give credit where it is due. That’s an insurance policy against egotism—and there are few things more counterproductive to your success than a bruised ego when you fail. Regardless of their circumstances or the conditions of their upbringing, positive-minded people remain very aware of and thankful for the gifts that have been bestowed upon them. After all, some of the most important things in life aren’t those we earn—they’re given to us by those who care about us. It’s only a mind-set steeped in gratitude that goes any way toward making us worthy of them. Read more:5 Habits Of Genuinely Appreciative Leaders 5. They Look On The Bright Side—And Get Others To Do The Same This one just about goes without saying, but it’s worth mentioning because of the impact it has on others—an impact that comes back around and proves mutually reinforcing: Positive people are simply more often a pleasure to be around. Misery loves company, and miserable people quickly realize that they don’t win many allies. Positive-minded people, on the other hand, tend to attract the voluntary support of others. That collaborative network helps drives their success, which in turn makes other people keep wanting to work with and associate with them, including in trying times.

Miserable people quickly realize that they don’t get much support from more positive-minded people. One way to cultivate this sort of positivity is to use humor (tactfully) to brighten up situations and see silver linings in circumstances that look discouraging. This type of mind-set prevents you from blaming others and pushes you toward solutions instead. Read more: 7 Habits That Can Help You Become More Optimistic 6. They’re Committed Mentors And Learners Highly successful people who stay positive are never satisfied with what they already know. They’re often attending lectures, reading or listening to audiobooks and podcasts, and finding new ways to hone their existing skills and pick up new ones. Not only do they have mentors who push them to do better and challenge their ideas, they also tend to mentor others. Being driven by your passions–and surrounding yourself with people on all sides who do the same–is a powerful defense against adversity. Read more: 7 Traits Of Great Mentors

