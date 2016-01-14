The Oscar nominations are out and to no one’s surprise–but to understandable dismay–there’s a very noticeable lack of diversity once again.

Mexican director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s second year in a row nabbing a Best Directing nomination certainly shouldn’t be overlooked–but what about who we see on camera?

It was only last year that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was roasted in the court of public opinion for its lack of nominees of color, spurring the #OscarsSoWhite movement. Director Ava DuVernay’s Selma, a moving retelling of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, was nominated for Best Picture, but David Oyelowo who played Dr. King and Carmen Ejogo as Coretta Scott King were shunned from the acting categories.

Of course, no one is asking for a sympathy nomination–it wouldn’t do anyone any favors to nominate a film or an actor who doesn’t uphold the artist or performative merits worthy of Oscar gold. However, what can be said of films and actors who do meet those standards of cinematic excellence and still get the shaft? Last year, it was Selma. This year, it can be argued, it’s Straight Outta Compton, Concussion, Creed, and Beasts of No Nation.

Academy, this has to be your last white Oscars.

This past November, Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced the A2020 initiative aimed at increasing diversity in Hollywood across age, gender, and race over the next five years. It’s too early to glean any progress, but how can you ignore the progress right in your face? For example, the release of Straight Outta Compton immediately sparked talks of Oscar nominations.