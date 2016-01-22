The Working Parent’s Snow Day Survival Guide

When you’re a kid, snow days are awesome. As a working parent, though, that dreaded robo-call or email from the school district can set off a panic. School is delayed or closed. How are you supposed to get your job done and deal with the kids’ disrupted schedule?

The good news is that snow days fall into the category of what Donald Rumsfeld called “known unknowns.” You don’t know when they’ll happen, or how often, but if you live in a snowy climate, they’re inevitable. So you can plan for them. Here are 9 ways to minimize the damage (and recapture some of the fun).

Unless you’re the only parent on the payroll, other people will be affected by snow day school closures too. If you are the only parent? Winter weather might still make it treacherous for some of your colleagues to get to work. Any organization needs to figure out how to maintain operations in less-than-optimal conditions. Figure out whose jobs can be done remotely, and what equipment these people will need. If people must work in the office at certain times, figure out how shifts can be swapped. Ideally your boss has already thought through these matters, but if not, bring it up. If you are the boss, talk through the logistics now before something (road closures? a presidential visit? a building flood?) puts the whole operation out of commission.

Most snowstorms can be predicted at least a few days ahead of time. So every Friday afternoon, look at the weekly forecast. If snow is forecast for the end of the week, move your most important work to the beginning of the week. If snow is forecast for the beginning of the week, see if you can shift meetings and work later, or do some of it over the weekend. Even if you can’t shift work, knowing what’s coming gives you a few days to create contingency plans.

If snow is forecast for the end of the week, move your most important work to the beginning of the week.

If you’ve got a co-parent, work out a system for figuring out who covers. One option is alternating the winter weeks, or days of the week, with each parent being “on call” for certain periods of time. If one parent’s job is far more flexible than the other’s, the flexible person can generally cover, but the other parent should take the kids at night or on weekends to allow the parent with the flexible job to make up time.