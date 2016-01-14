In A Quest For Profitability, Shyp Is Tweaking Its Service And Leaving Miami

By any measure, Shyp had an eventful 2015. The on-demand shipping service–which lets you use a smartphone to summon a courier who will take any item off to a Shyp warehouse to be packed up and sent on its way via the most economical option–launched in two new cities, Los Angeles and Chicago. It launched Shyp Returns, a feature designed to simplify sending stuff back to online merchants . It turned its couriers from contractors into full employees . It collected $50 million in funding from investors. And toward the end of the year, it added tools for package recipients as well as senders, became a shipping option on eBay, and gave its branding a thorough makeover .

So what’s next? The company wants to spend 2016 focused on ensuring that it’s not only growing, but headed full steam toward profitability.

That’s not the default attitude in the world of on-demand startups, which, if they’re well funded, often act as if figuring out how to turn a buck is very low on their list of priorities. “It’s quite crazy, in my opinion, how a lot of these companies, they don’t really make money,” says Shyp cofounder and CEO Kevin Gibbon. “And they’re able to raises gobs of venture-capital money, to fund these businesses that may not work out in the long term.”

According to Gibbon, Shyp is already on the verge of profitability in San Francisco, its biggest market, with New York following close behind. As a high-volume shipper, it gets steep discounts from carriers such as FedEx and UPS, allowing it to save its customers money while also preserving a healthy profit margin for itself. “When we charge you for an eBay sale and we charge you $12, we make a lot of money off that individual item,” he says. Now the company is going to tweak what it’s doing to ensure that the profit it can theoretically turn on each shipment adds up to a thriving business.

Part of that effort involves catering to business customers, an effort that began with the eBay deal. “When we show up at your door, the largest cost for us is the labor to come to your door,” Gibbon says. “If you’re a business and you have ten items versus a consumer that has two or three, the business is much more profitable for us.”

As it happens, businesses like to plan ahead. So Shyp is also going to supplement the on-demand part of its service–couriers show up within 20 minutes of the time you request them–with the ability to schedule a pickup in advance. Customers have been requesting that option, Gibbon says. And if it catches on, it will help the company serve more people in an efficient manner, since fulfilling its 20-minute pickup promise requires fanning lots of couriers and trucks around a city, some of whom end up being inactive when demand is low.

Over time, Shyp plans to add additional features designed for businesses, such as the ability to use the service via a PC browser rather than a smartphone, which might be more efficient if a company is shipping dozens or hundreds of items at a pop.