Bill Nye’s Big Ideas To Combat Climate Change

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Legendary scientist and author Bill Nye met with Co.Create’s Kc Ifeanyi to talk about the future of our planet. To Nye, climate change and energy policy are intertwined, and the key to unraveling its threat lies in the hands of the upcoming generation of Americans. Watch our video to learn about the emerging technologies that will change the world, and make you rich—and the benefits of pale pavement.

