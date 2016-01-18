LastPass Users Could Be Vulnerable To A Phishing Attack, Warns A Security Expert

Cassidy presented a proof-of-concept demonstration this week at the ShmooCon security convention, showing how malicious websites can generate in-browser pop-ups that mimic—in some cases, down to the individual pixels—LastPass’s login prompts.

“I was using LastPass, and I was on some random website, and it popped up a notification that I had been logged out, and I went to go click the notification, because it was just displayed at the top of the web page,” says Cassidy, who is the CTO of security firm Praesidio. “I clicked it, and then I verified that it was actually LastPass, and then I thought, ‘You know what? I can do this same thing.’”

LastPass stores login credentials for multiple websites locked behind a single master password, so users don’t have to memorize or write down individual usernames and passwords. When visiting a site with credentials stored in LastPass and not logged in to the program, LastPass will generate an in-browser pop-up prompting the user to enter the LastPass password.

And since the pop-up is generated with the same kind of code used to build websites, there’s nothing to prevent hackers from generating an identical-looking prompt and stealing users’ LastPass passwords—potentially giving them access to each of the user’s other passwords, Cassidy says.

“The problem with most defenses for phishes is you train your users to say, this is what a phishing email looks like, don’t click it,” he says. “But in this case, the phish is exactly the same HTML and CSS, so there’s no way to tell which is real and which is fake.”

Real and Fake Prompts

Cassidy says LastPass has told him they’re taking steps to make such phishing attacks harder, which the company confirmed in an email to Fast Company on Thursday.