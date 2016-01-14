Usher Industrial London Into Your Living Room With Tom Dixon’s New Rugs

British designer Tom Dixon finds inspiration in the most mundane things. Take his new collection of rugs debuting at Stockholm Design Week in February. It riffs on scenes of industrial London that Dixon sees on his way to work.

“When I’m trying to create patterns, a lot of my inspiration comes from looking at the streets and engaging with what’s around me,” Dixon says.

The seven rugs feature striking, abstract patterns that draw on everything from the brick facade of the city’s buildings to the cracks in the concrete. “We started with bricks, and the idea of building blocks, and expanded out from there,” Dixon says. Tide, for instance, transforms the waves of the Thames into a chic animal-print-like pattern. Track reinterprets British rail into a lovely geometric pattern.

This isn’t the first time Dixon–who has has the kind of career that makes even the most prolific designers look lazy–has taken inspiration from his environment. At the luxury design trade show Masion&Object in 2014, Dixon debuted sculptures that emit the smells of London parks. Now you can slip a little Tube under your Hyde Park.

Check out the full collection, which will be sold through the Danish manufacturer Ege later this year, in the slideshow above.