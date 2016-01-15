This Limited Edition Airstream Is A Love Letter To Our National Parks

If you’re reading this, you got it wrong. You’re sitting at a desk, right? Maybe even fenced in by a cubicle? When you could be booting your way through 51.9 million acres of national parks, enough natural wonder to last you a lifetime.

It’s a fantasy rendered incarnate by the 2016 Pendleton National Park Foundation Airstream Travel Trailer. A collaboration between Airstream and the hip Portland textile company Pendleton, just 100 of these campers will be produced as an homage to the spirit of adventure and our national parks.

Decorated like a lodge on wheels, the 28-foot trailer sleeps six. It’s designed to move the outside in, and the inside out: a rear sport hatch opens to transfer oversized gear like kayaks, and it provides open-air views of the scenery while you eat breakfast at the pop-up table, or lounge in the convertible sofa after the meal is over. If creature comforts like a queen bed, A/C, optional solar, and even a lit front door handle complete with a doorbell don’t make the riveted aluminum tube feel like home, a cornucopia of Pendleton blankets, towels, and dining ware should help.

On an accent wall, the trailer features a giant map of Yellowstone to instill you with a sense of adventure. (And in fact, with every trailer sold, Airstream will donate $1,000 to the national parks.) But I’ll admit, for the $114,600 asking price, I wish the “Harbor Plank Vinyl” flooring and “Rustic Hickory Laminate” detail work were real wood, and that the Brown Peat Ultraleather seating wasn’t derived from polyurethane. Then again, those of us wishing to appreciate the feel and scent of natural materials only need open the window.

[via Cool Hunting]