Ammon Bundy vs. The People

Ammon Bundy vs. The People
[Source photos: Mr.Exen via Shutterstock, Wikimedia Commons]
By Meera Lee Patel1 minute Read

On December 30, Ammon Bundy and a group of armed, antigovernment protestors
occupied buildings at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Bundy and his militia believe they represent the citizens of the United States and that their actions are not only just, but represent the will of the people. But is this occupation what the people actually want?

