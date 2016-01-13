Ammon Bundy vs. The People

On December 30, Ammon Bundy and a group of armed, antigovernment protestors
occupied buildings at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Bundy and his militia believe they represent the citizens of the United States and that their actions are not only just, but represent the will of the people. But is this occupation what the people actually want?
1 Ammon Bundy Says He’s Following Directions From God, Huffington Post
2 Oregon sheriff has received numerous death threats since militia takeover, The Guardian
3 Oregon judge plans to bill Ammon Bundy up to $70,000 a day for security costs to county, Raw Story
4 Armed men, led by Bundy brothers, take over federal building in rural Oregon, Washington Post
5 Cautious Response to Armed Oregon Protest
, New York Times
6 Oregon standoff: Harney County residents put disagreements aside, ask Bundy to leave, The Oregonian