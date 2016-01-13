Amazon Is Streaming Every Obama State Of The Union Address Free

Last night, President Obama gave his final State of the Union Address. While the entire affair has become pretty predictable–regardless of the actual state of our union, whichever President is giving it is going to declare that it’s strong!–it’s still one of our more quaint traditions. And if watching Obama’s final send-off in his eight-year run of “This guy gives a long speech while Republicans stare at him stone-faced” made you nostalgic for the early days, fear not: Amazon has you covered.

Even if you’re not a Prime subscriber, those who want to revisit not just last night’s final installment in the Obama speech franchise are able to point their browser over to Amazon Video and watch the last eight years’ worth of State of the Union Addresses. Thrill to the sight of the youthful President aging rapidly before our very eyes as he deals with the most stressful job in the world! Note the way he revisits wardrobe choices from year-to-year! Revisit hits like “Jobs must be our number one focus” and “Joe Biden is maybe going to cure cancer”–and say goodbye to Obama as you anticipate at least four years of speeches from the new face of the franchise in the 2017 reboot.