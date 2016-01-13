Why Starting A Company Is (Literally) Like Rolling Dice

At first it seems almost as simple as Chutes and Ladders: You roll dice and move checkers. There’s little brainpower involved, you think; most of it appears to be about luck and little else. You analyze the roll and try to build defense and attack at the same time. You can see that there’s some strategy, but it doesn’t seem awfully challenging, and a great deal–way too much, it usually feels like–depends on the roll. And bigger is better: A double four is almost always better than a one and a two.

It doesn’t take long, however, until you realize that if you play against someone who actually knows what he or she is doing, someone who has practiced and observed and thought about how to best play the game, you will lose just about every time. In fact, you can find yourself in an unwinnable position after two moves, even though you may not be experienced enough to realize that.

It turns out that backgammon is far from intuitive, or something you just pick up. It requires study, memorization (there’s a lot of math, and playing percentages–rather like poker), effort, and experience. There’s jargon; there are conventions; there are moves that are not immediately obvious, but are The Right Moves, and everyone who really knows how to play makes them the same way (in this way, it’s like chess; there are openings). You have to be nimble, and smart, and change your strategies on the fly.

You probably can see where I’m going here: As in the case of startups, there’s a lot to learn, and it’s all over the place. By any measure, my startup–Purple Carrot–has been successful since our relaunch 10 weeks ago; we’re shipping 10 times as much product as we were in October, and orders are up by about 10% a week.

No matter how much work I do, it seems that just about everything is likely to make me feel like an absolute nincompoop.

I suppose we should be ecstatic, and some minutes–not hours, or days, but minutes–I do feel that way. But there are so many uncertainties that the general feeling is one of discomfort. We’re giving effort, God knows, but we need experience, and we need help and, of course, we need money. And I’m not sure how to remedy all of that at once, except by working at it and then working at it some more.

In backgammon, even as a rank novice, you can spend a few hours a week studying and would, assuming average intelligence, become marginally competent in a hurry. Or at least you wouldn’t constantly embarrass yourself, as I’ve done.