Do Accelerators And Incubators Serve Themselves Better Than Startups?

According to the 2015 Kauffman Index on startup activity, American startups are on the rebound, with approximately 310 entrepreneurs for every 100,000 adults in the U.S. today. That translates into roughly 530,000 new business owners coming onto the scene every month.

How Accelerators Earn Money Those programs’ impact and success rates vary widely, often according to how each one is structured, operated, and financially sustained. At the same time, all of them face roughly the same challenge: “How,” as the innovation charity Nesta frames the issue, “do you charge a startup/client that has very little resources today and may never make money?” Accelerators and other ventures tend to take one of three broad approaches to generating income from startups: Growth-driven: programs are primarily dependent on growing the startup as it generates revenue from equity Fee-driven: programs charge clients member and service fees as well as rent Independent: programs are supported not by income from startups, but by sponsors, public funds, and events This table from the Nesta study breaks down these differences in greater detail. Three Issues With Startup Support Services While most entrepreneurial support programs try to provide tangible benefits–from funding and mentorship to access to investors–they often miss some basics. And in the process, unfortunately, they wind up doing a disservice to those they’re ostensibly trying to help, while still appearing to justify their own existence. Here are three of the most common issues: 1. The evaluation process isn’t scientific enough. Companies in accelerator programs usually create a business plan–a static document that describes its market opportunity, products and services, differentiations, and yes, a five-year forecast for income, profit, and cash flow. In real life, the business plan rarely holds true during the execution phase. More often than not, it soon becomes necessary to reevaluate how a company is doing–checking its growth potential while balancing new innovation against operational execution, developing processes to reach revenue growth while keeping an eye on cash flow, and pushing out a sustainable brand strategy, just to name a few.

These are big-ticket, interlocking issues, and it’s tough to fault accelerators, incubators, and all manner of other support programs for failing to evaluate them rigorously. But that failure ends up getting passed on to clients, which in turn too often fail themselves. These programs need better ways to consistently monitor every new business team’s capabilities and capacities to adapt and evolve. Any support program can put a list of well-known mentors on their website who agree (for a fee) to provide their advice. 2. There’s a lack of real, hands-on mentorship. Any support program can put a list of well-known mentors on their website who agree (for a fee) to provide their advice. The best accelerators develop relationships with a select group of mentors who can offer hands-on entrepreneurial expertise. The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that some 70% of small businesses receiving mentoring services survive for five years or more–roughly double the rate of non-mentored entrepreneurs. So there’s little doubt that good mentorship can make an enormous difference. But when there’s a disconnect between what a mentor can add and what the startup requires or expects, momentum can quickly stall. 3. Many programs don’t have the brand recognition to attract high-quality startups. Every support program needs a sustainable pipeline of new companies in order to stay afloat. To date, too many are under-delivering while being propped up by the outsize demand for services.

As with any other business, accelerators, incubators, and others–especially those that aren’t in the top tier–need to get their names and messages out there. Brand equity takes time to build. A strong, well-justified reputation doesn’t come easily or overnight. But there are a few places to start. Thought leadership content that creates a sense of differentiation, added value, and excitement among entrepreneurs is a good first step. And LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and other social platforms, whose uses in the business world are evolving, can help programs build deeper connections with entrepreneurs that they can later deliver on. So far, many are delivering too great a share of the wins only to themselves, leaving a long road behind them littered with failed startups and sterling intentions. Serial entrepreneur Faisal Hoque is the founder of Shadoka. Shadoka enables entrepreneurship, growth, and social impact. He is the author of Everything Connects: How to Transform and Lead in the Age of Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability (McGraw-Hill) and other books. Use the Everything Connects leadership app for free. Copyright (c) 2016 by Faisal Hoque. All rights reserved.

