The U.S. Intelligence Chief Has Been Hacked…By A Teenager

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has had his email account hacked by a teenager, reports Motherboard . The hack was carried out by a member of the same group, known as “Crackas With Attitude,” that hacked into the email account of CIA Director John Brennan in October. This hack, however, was allegedly only done by one of the group’s members, known as Cracka.

Motherboard says that Cracka contacted them on Monday, “claiming to have broken into a series of accounts connected to Clapper, including his home telephone and Internet, his personal email, and his wife’s Yahoo email.”

But Cracka didn’t stop there. He told Motherboard that while in control, they changed the settings of Clapper’s Verizon FiOS account so that every call to his home phone number would get forwarded to the Free Palestine Movement. After the October hack of CIA director John Brennan in October, Cracka and the CWA claimed their actions were in support of the Palestinian cause.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed the hack on Tuesday but said it cannot comment further. The FBI would also not comment on the matter.

As for Cracka, he told Motherboard “You Asked why I did it. I just wanted the gov to know people aren’t fucking around, people know what they’re doing and people don’t agree #FreePalestine.”