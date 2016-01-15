7 Ways To Make Sure New Parents Don’t Quit

You’ve got a great employee who’s been knocking it out of the park for years. You’ve invested in mentoring and training because this person has true management potential. Then, the employee becomes a new parent—and never returns from parental leave.

It’s not uncommon. A July 2015 Washington Post poll found that roughly three-quarters of mothers and half of fathers say they’ve switched jobs, passed on work opportunities, or quit because of their children’s needs.

But it doesn’t have to be that way, says Julia Beck, founder of Forty Weeks, a consulting firm that helps companies connect with pregnant women and new parents. By taking a holistic approach to the needs of employees who are new parents, you can keep more of your talent as their families grow.

If you’re starting the conversation about leave during or after leave, you’re late to the game, Beck says. But in order for employees to feel comfortable sharing news about a pregnancy early on, it’s important for them to feel that being pregnant or a new parent isn’t something that will be penalized in the company.

“A lot of what determines if they come back or not has to do with how well they leave when they go on leave,” she says. “There’s an off-ramp, too.”

Discuss the employee’s expectations for leave, when he or she intends to return to work and in what capacity, and the benefits your company offers for new parents.

New parents have a host of needs that they may not have considered before having children, says Donna M. Lubrano, an adjunct marketing, communications, and international business professor at Northeastern University. Allowing for flex-time, telecommuting, job sharing, and other job structures can help new parents who are juggling new family demands. Provide private, clean places for new mothers to pump breast milk, and help them address challenges such as having to travel and ship milk home.