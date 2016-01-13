advertisement
Watch Elmo And The “Sesame Street” Cast Turn Corporate Jargon Cute

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Co.Create associate editor KC Ifeanyi stopped by Sesame Street recently to get a new perspective on corporate jargon from everyone’s favorite Muppets. The 46th season of Sesame Street will premiere Saturday, January 16th for the first time on HBO.

