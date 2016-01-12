Why Axe Is Toning Down The Bro And Aiming To Reflect Modern Masculinity

If you ask the average dude on the street about Axe, chances are you’ll hear an impression of the brand that reflects much of its marketing over the last decade that’s cheekily reinforced the same message over and over. Whether that’s one man being swarmed on a beach , Keifer Sutherland’s long lost love , the fine art of spherical scrubbing , or being eaten alive , it all boils down to this: Smell good, get the girl. But now, the brand is getting a bit of a marketing makeover.

The new Axe “Find Your Magic” campaign, the first work from agency 72andSunny Amsterdam since it won the account last year, shifts away from chasing skirts to focus more on guys’ own self-image. Axe senior marketing director Matthew McCarthy says that despite some discussion in cultural circles about the end of manhood, now is an exciting time for guys primarily because the rigidity of male archetypes is crumbling down in a lot of ways.

“Guys today, particularly young guys, are calling bullshit on those archetypes and saying they won’t be constricted or defined by what it meant to be a guy in past generations,” says McCarthy. “What we’ve found is that it’s an incredible time of change for guys, one filled with a lot of opportunities.”

McCarthy knows Axe isn’t blameless for reinforcing some of these archetypes he mentions, or the stereotypical pressure on guys to “get the girl,” but says now the focus is less on defining what a guy’s goals should be and instead celebrating whatever his goals are.

“Perhaps in the past, the idea that a guy needs to project a certain outward appearance as being most important, the seismic change lies in the individuality of personal style as key to a guy feeling attractive,” says McCarthy. “I think that attractiveness and confidence is still a lot of what this brand is all about, but now what makes this exciting is basically we’re relaunching the brand around this idea of individuality. That’s how we distill the idea and optimism of the brand, the freedom that guys now feel, and want to step into more than ever.”

At the outset, 72andSunny executive creative director Carlo Cavallone says that discussions focused primarily on the idea of individuality, and the desire to start a new chapter for the brand.

“The most important thing was to get to an idea that reflected the brand best right now today, and something guys could relate to in a very direct way,” says Cavallone. “Authenticity was a big thing, as well as inclusivity. It’s a snapshot of all the aspects of masculinity, individuality and attractiveness, and what that means today.”