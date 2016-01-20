5 Surprising Ways You Can Evaluate A Potential Employer On Social Media

It’s no secret that employers use social media to evaluate whether a job candidate would be a good match, checking for clues about whether their character and personality would fit with the rest of team.

Similarly, job candidates can use social media when weighing a job offer. There’s much you can find out about your potential employer, the team you’d be working with, and your boss, by doing some cybersleuthing that goes beyond just looking at the company’s official Facebook and LinkedIn pages, Twitter account, website, and blog. You just need do some digging and get a little creative.

You have to dig deep and read between the lines.

Before you start cybersnooping, the key is to figure out what you want in a new job opportunity. “You need to be clear about what is important to you and what you are after, so you are paying attention and looking for signs,” says Danielle Beauparlant Moser, managing partner at Blended Learning Team LLC, and coauthor of FOCUS: Creating Career & Brand Clarity. Make a short list of what you are looking for in a new workplace, she says. Maybe you crave flexible work hours, or a collaborative office environment, or working with a close-knit team that goes to happy hour every Friday, or maybe you’re looking for coworkers who love to watch Game of Thrones as much as you do.

Moser had a client who wanted to make sure his new employer would allow him to work flexible hours so he could continue to coach youth sports in the evenings, but he was reluctant to ask about the work hours in an interview. Instead, he leveraged Facebook, looking for friends of friends who worked at that company. By reviewing their posts and photos, he was able to determine whether his potential new colleagues participated in non-work events in early evening hours. He also looked at their Pinterest and Instagram accounts, checking anything that was public, to see if he could gain any insight into their out-of-office activities and whether office hours are flexible. “You have to dig deep and read between the lines,” Moser says.

Here are five ways to leverage social media to evaluate the work culture of a new employer.

Searching Instagram by location using the company’s address or its building’s name will give you insight into what other people are posting from the office, says Lauren Maiman, owner of the Midnight Oil Group, a communications agency. “Instagram is a great place to find organic information about a company,” Maiman says. “Company Facebook pages are being moderated and are used as a marketing tool, just like their website and blog.”

For instance, Maiman says, late-night Instagram posts could mean long work hours. If the company’s website shows foosball tables and a Slurpee machine, but you don’t see a single photo of them on Instagram, that could indicate employees are too busy to use them. Lots of selfies at after-hour outings suggest good office camaraderie.