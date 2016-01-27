23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki Sees Big Value–And Challenges–In Making A Difference

As the head of boundary-pushing genetic-testing company 23andMe, Anne Wojcicki is impacting lives and inspiring much discussion—especially now that her products have finally garnered FDA approval after previously being removed from the market. Interviewed by Lizzie O’Leary, a host of public-radio show Marketplace, the CEO talks about what keeps her pressing ahead.

Fast Company: What’s the draw to going out on your own and building a business from the ground up?

Anne Wojcicki: What I’m most excited about is this consumer-health revolution. Consumers are more and more standing up and saying they want to take control.

FC: But the motivation was internal too.

AW: I think about when we started 23andMe. When you’re solving a problem that’s for yourself, it seems very obvious and very natural. Like, I really want 23andMe for me, and I have this vision that’s just so obvious to me—for what it should look like, for how we can actually change health care.

A lot of that creativity comes from this vision of a world that I can imagine. It’s the ability to mentally enable yourself to say there could be lots of possibilities. Part of the beauty of Silicon Valley is that people generally encourage you to think crazy. It’s the hypothesis that there’s nothing sacred that can’t be changed. I always joke that when we went to get my son’s passport at the passport office, we had to wait 15 to 20 minutes, and during that time, Sergey [Brin], my ex-husband, was like, “This office infrastructure is all wrong: You can do the entire passport system a different way.” When we sat down with the agent he was like, “I have a whole new plan for you.” There’s something beautiful in that thinking. It’s almost this constant desire to optimize and think about everything in a new way. People look at the world and say, “How could you potentially imagine things in a different way?” There’s a lot of space and creativity in that community to say, “Wow, if health care sucks today, why don’t we try doing it totally different and see what could work?” That’s where I think a lot of creativity comes from.