Can Philanthrocapitalism Really Save The World?

It’s that we give too little scrutiny to people like Gates, and too much credence to the idea that philanthrocapitalism can “save the world.”

Nobody can deny the good Gates does in the world, and that isn’t the point of “No Such Thing As a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy,” a new book by the Canadian sociologist Linsey McGoey. McGoey’s argument isn’t that the Gates Foundation is evil (though she does make some sharp points about unintended consequences of their work on the ground). It’s that we give too little scrutiny to people like Gates, and too much credence to the idea that philanthrocapitalism can “save the world” as a well-known book of that name says it can.

McGoey is sometimes too cynical (at least for my liking). But it’s worth hearing what she has to say, because it’s not said enough.

First, she disputes the idea that foundations run with business principles–as the Gates foundation is often lauded for–are anything new. The idea goes back to John D. Rockefeller and his philanthropic advisor, Frederick Gates (no relation). Gates was a big believer in the Efficiency Movement, which looked to import principles from making factories run better into every corner of society. Rockefeller and Gates also believed in getting results and not wasting resources.

McGoey criticizes philanthrocapitalists for this ahistoricism and for poo-pooing older foundations as amateurish. “There’s a level of hubris in the rhetoric in these self-styled philanthrocapitalists who imply that in the past foundations weren’t interested in impact,” McGoey tells Co.Exist. “That’s simply not the case. To say these philanthropic foundations were not interested in having a business mentality is erroneous.”

Second, the Gates Foundation is often unaccountable, she says, even though it holds increasing sway over public agencies. In 2013, the Gates Foundation was the single largest donor to the World Health Organization, which is increasingly funded from “voluntary” contributions rather than governments. “There’s a problematic precedent being set where a small group of private donors have the ability to dictate health policy at the highest level of the UN organization who aren’t accountable to states who officially make up the membership,” she says.

There’s a problematic precedent being set where a small group of private donors have the ability to dictate health policy at the highest level.

Third, philanthropic giving can “exacerbate the same social and economic inequalities that philanthropists purport to remedy.” Philanthropists pay less tax because they can write off their donations. And, by giving large sums and claiming to spend their money in a scientifically effective way, they insulate themselves from arguments around tax avoidance and wealth inequality.