60% Of Women In Silicon Valley Have Been Sexually Harassed

As Ellen K. Pao recently predicted, sharing her story of harassment and gender discrimination created a ripple effect in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Fast Company reported when Pao made headlines for the gender discrimination suit she brought against her former employer Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and again for the outrage she provoked as interim CEO of Reddit. Though she lost the case as well as the top job at Reddit, Pao maintains that it’s important to speak up, because it will help others who are going through the same thing.

Pao’s experience was an “inspiration of sorts” to former KPCB colleague Trae Vassallo (who also testified against the firm), former Yahoo executive Michele Madansky, and others to embark on a study they ultimately titled Elephant in the Valley. They said:

What we realized is that while many women shared similar workplace stories, most men were simply shocked and unaware of the issues facing women in the workplace. In an effort to correct the massive information disparity, we decided to get the data and the stories.

Vassallo and Madansky surveyed more than 200 women who had at least 10 years of work experience, many of whom are employed at Google, Apple, or other large companies, as well as tech startups. Although they are primarily located in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay area, the range of ages is broad, and 75% have children.

Among their more significant findings about harassment in the workplace:

90% witnessed sexist behavior at company offsites and/or industry conferences

60% reported being the target of unwanted sexual advances from a superior

60% who reported sexual harassment were dissatisfied with the outcome

One in three say they felt afraid for their personal safety because of work-related circumstances

The stories of these women’s experiences are disturbing.

“Once a client asked me to sit on his lap if I wanted him to buy my products,” one woman reports. “My company didn’t do anything about it when I told my boss, so unfortunately I asked to be taken off that client, but it’s not like they can fire the client.”