Revisiting “The Second Shift” 27 Years Later

About three decades ago, sociologist Arlie Hochschild surveyed the landscape of two-income families. Since the 1960s, women had marched into the workforce. Yet the structure of the workplace and family life had not changed to accommodate this. “Most women work one shift at the office or factory, and a ‘second shift’ at home,” she noted in her landmark 1989 book, The Second Shift . Women still did the bulk of housework and child care. Adding time spent at paid work to this second shift, Hochschild estimated that women worked an extra month of 24-hour days each year compared with their husbands. No wonder, she wrote in her most memorable phrase, that “these women talked about sleep the way a hungry person talks about food.”

This section of Fast Company’s website is devoted to how working parents–men and women–juggle their dual roles. Since it takes its name from Hochschild’s book, we wanted to take a look back at the original version of this famous tome (it’s been reissued twice since), and whether the issues parents face now are the same or not. The answer is that it depends, though more has changed than headlines about whether it’s possible to “have it all” often convey.

First, what made her book so influential: Skipping the usual dry academic prose, Hochschild devoted the bulk of The Second Shift to deep case studies of a handful of families and their dysfunctions. As the Tolstoy quote goes, happy families are all alike. Unhappy families are unhappy in their own ways.

Hochschild’s subjects managed to fight about work, housework, and child-rearing on a dizzying variety of fronts. Some of the more cringe-inducing examples included a family where the wife attempted to create an alternating day schedule for cooking. The husband simply “forgot” to cook on his day, again and again. Or, my particular favorite was a family where the wife out-earned the husband. The husband managed to convince himself–and her–that “only one in a hundred men could take this.” In other words, he was giving so much to the relationship by accepting her assault on his fragile manhood that she needed to do most of the housework and child care to even things up.

Of course, not all families had this dynamic. Hochschild profiled a small number of families where the male partners shared equally in the home duties. In these cases, though, they dialed down their professional ambitions to do so, as many of the mothers did in the other scenarios. No one in the original version of The Second Shift happily built an on-fire career while raising normal children in a happy home. This could be accepted as the way of the world–no one can have it all!–if Hochschild didn’t mention, in the preface, that she and her husband cared for their two boys equally. Indeed, “among our close friends, fathers do the same.” Hochschild managed to build a thriving career as a tenured academic and not get stuck with the whole second shift.

Was she just lucky? The truth, then as now, is that families differ. People have impressions of their lives that may be based on feelings, not data. Then, as now, gender roles are still in transition, though much has changed.

First, let’s look at that famous quote about sleep. Every year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) conducts a time diary project called the American Time Use Survey. This survey has people talk through the previous day, hour by hour, rather than simply answer questions about how they think they spend time. Consequently, researchers tend to view its results as more accurate than quick-response telephone surveys. In 2008, the BLS published an analysis of married parents’ time. It turns out that moms in couples where both partners work full time sleep 8.15 hours on an average day. Not only is this not a starvation-level ration, it’s slightly more than their husbands. I tracked down time-diary studies from 1965, 1975, 1985, and 2014, and found that over these decades, employed women have always slept about eight hours per day, and always slightly more than employed men. In life, it’s easy to let a few bad nights form a narrative, but the facts don’t point toward widespread sleep deprivation (now or in the past).