One Hundred Faces

[Photo: Flickr user Alexandre Dulaunoy]
By Meera Lee Patel1 minute Read

It’s easy to assume you know who a person is and what they represent based on visible traits, but perpetually operating this way makes it impossible to see a person for who they truly are. Georgina Gustin discovered that Virginia Woolf‘s own life was far more dramatic than the characters she created–a reminder that there are many more people inside all of us, including some whom we ourselves have yet to meet.

