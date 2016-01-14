What If “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” Never Ends?

The actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis may be best known for a character without a name. For over a decade now, she has played the love interest of the character played by Charlie Day, her real-life husband, on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. (It’s an understatement to say that on the show, Charlie’s love is unrequited. Numerous restraining orders are involved.) In a recurring gag, Ellis’s character is never named. She’s known only as “the Waitress.”

Mary Elizabeth Ellis Photo: Starla Fortunato

But if Ellis plays something of a hot mess on Sunny, she has stepped into the opposite sort of role on The Grinder, the Fox sitcom which, despite its zeitgeisty name, has nothing to do with gay hookup apps. Rob Lowe plays a TV actor who once portrayed a hotshot lawyer nicknamed “The Grinder”; Fred Savage portrays his long-suffering brother, a real (if less charismatic) lawyer; Ellis plays Savage’s quippy wife.

The show is very funny, in no small part thanks to the fantastic chemistry among the cast (Ellis had worked with Savage on Sunny, for which he directed several episodes); it has just returned to the airwaves/Internet for the second part of its first season (Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., if you’re old school about it). Fast Company caught up with Ellis to learn more about the evolution of her craft, actors she admires, and how being a professional open to growth may mean a continual sense of feeling inadequate.

Fast Company: What have you learned about your craft lately?

Mary Elizabeth Ellis: I did a play last year called Trevor. Laurie Metcalf was in the show, and working with her was a game-changer. She just doesn’t act. I feel like that’s what you always learned in school: “Don’t act, just be yourself.” She’s just brilliant at that. It was a reminder that you learn certain things and then you link, “Oh, I’ve got this,” and then you realize, “I never had this at all, but now I’ve got this,” and I’m sure eventually it will come to, “I never knew anything, it was ‘fake it ’til you make it’ all along.”

How did you learn from Laurie?

I’d just stare sometimes. She’d go, “Now you have a line.” And I’d say, “Oh, sorry, I was just in a master class for a second there . . . just watching you.” I just saw her on stage in Misery, and she’s playing a psychopath, but she’s never playing the crazy. That’s often a downfall for an actor: playing the idea of something.