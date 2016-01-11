The White House Is Now On Snapchat

Leading up to his election in 2008, President Obama was widely hailed as the social media candidate, as his use of platforms like Facebook and Myspace helped propel him into the White House. In 2015, he built on that reputation by getting his own personal accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

Now, POTUS has seemingly completed the social media trifecta–with the debut of the White House’s new Snapchat account.

“In light of the number of Americans who use the service to consume news and share with their friends, the White House is joining Snapchat to engage this broad cross-section of the population in new and creative ways,” a blog post from the White House reads. “Tomorrow, our Official Story will take you behind the scenes of the White House’s State of the Union preparations, with footage and angles you won’t find anywhere else.”

The account has already posted its first snap video, which zooms out from a bowl of shiny red apples to reveal the Oval Office in all its glory. More content will presumably be added during Obama’s State of the Union speech, which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST and will stream on Amazon.

Snapchat already covers the political sphere, with frequent live stories on the debates and political news featured by its Discover partners. Users can also follow 2016 presidential candidates like Marco Rubio and Rand Paul on Snapchat.

Is this a sign that Snapchat’s reputation will go the way of Facebook, where both your parents and grandparents can track your every move? Who knows. But one thing is certain: The White House will have to use a bit more discretion than the average user, as its snaps will be saved for posterity. “With Snapchat as with other social accounts, we’ll be fully compliant with PRA requirements, saving and preserving snaps for archives,” an official told BuzzFeed News.

So be careful with those selfies, Obama.