15 Moments From The Golden Globes You’ll Be Glad You Saw

Very few people know what the Hollywood Foreign Press is, exactly, and yet the association’s premier award, the Golden Globe, somehow matters. This is the reality we live in. Whether these awards have relevance beyond predicting further awards and renewal for on-the-bubble TV shows, though, one thing is for sure: the award ceremony itself is often a more entertaining, less stuffy show than the Oscars.

Golden Globe host Ricky Gervais There’s alcohol, for one thing. Fourth-time host Ricky Gervais made that clear by immediately plunking a pint down on the podium. Alcohol’s famous social lubrication properties tend to have a trickle-down effect that leads to a looser show altogether. Also, the doubling up of movie and TV creates so many awards that all of those pesky technical categories are excised. (See you in hell, Best Visual Effects supervisors!) “Shut up, I don’t care,” Gervais says to the audience near the top of the show, beer on podium. This line was in response to groans over Gervais’s jokes about women like Jennifer Lawrence demanding equal pay for the films they unmistakably carry, and it set the tone for an almost antagonistic relationship between crowd and host throughout the night. Gervais is famous in this sphere for leaning on shock value, and in that regard he did not disappoint, with jokes that were reliably offensive to all manner of individuals, but at times admirably audacious. Gervais was not the only one who opted for off-color language, though, as this ceremony will probably be remembered as the night of 1000 bleeps. It was hard to tell just what was being said in most cases, since entire strings of sentences were regularly bleeped out, but it’s fun to imagine that it was a lot raunchier than it probably was. This year’s awards were notable for the rise of The Revenant and The Martian in film, which both won directorial and acting honors for their categories, and lots of deserved, unlikely wins for TV stars, including The Affair’s Maura Tierney, Mr. Robot’s Christian Slater, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom. Of course, not everybody was happy about the awards. Many online were mad that The Martian, a dramatic film buoyed by the lead character’s sense of humor, was considered a comedy, and thus beat out far funnier projects such as Spy and Trainwreck. It was a decision that proved every bit as divisive and controversial as the show’s host. Jonah Hill as The Bear from the Revenant and Channing Tatum In between handing out awards there were plenty of bits from the usual assemblage of marquee celebrities. Some of them fell flat as an anvil landing on a pancake. Jonah Hill put a bear-hat on his head and spoke in character as the bear from The Revenant. Someone decided to give Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg New Years Eve glasses and have them apparently just wing it. There were just about as many hits as misses, though, and Co.Create has assembled the 15 essential moments from the show below. 15 Moments From The Golden Globes You’ll Be Glad You Saw Within two minutes of the broadcast beginning, Ricky Gervais had already made a joke about Caitlyn Jenner. Yup, he went there (if ‘there’ means back in time to an era when being transgendered was a punchline in and of itself.) Luckily, Queen Latifah was there on the front lines, giving Ricky the side eye many at home wished they could.

Andy Samberg’s appearance at the Golden Globes was like an encore to his hosting gig at last year’s Emmys. He presented an early award with an inventive bit about it being the final award of the night, and then recounted all the wacky things that had ostensibly occurred over the last few hours. It’s no fun when someone who expects to win wins. (See: Leonardo DiCaprio’s speech.) What’s much more entertaining is someone who is genuinely shocked and honored just to be nominated at all win against Julia Louis-Dreyfus and scream out of flustered disbelief. Rachel Bloom, whom Co.Created spoke with last year, was delightfully human in a way that will likely bring in lots of new viewers to her worthy show. When the nominations were announced last December, America Ferrera was mistakenly referred to on the Golden Globes Twitter account as Jane The Virgin star, Gina Rodriguez. When presenting an award last night, Ferrera, joined by Eva Longoria, struck back with a joke about casually mixing up the names of stars of Latina actresses. Confirmed besties Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence got chummy on stage and scored some laughs with jokes about celebrity name abbreviations à la J-Law.

Ricky Gervais’s joke about Matt Damon being ‘the only person Ben Affleck hasn’t been unfaithful to’ was neither good nor bad, but it was definitely intense. What the world needs now are more award show presentations that end with Jason Statham putting Spy director Paul Feig in a headlock. In accepting an award on composer Ennio Morricone’s behalf for The Hateful Eight, a drunken Quentin Tarantino got some simple facts wrong and basically behaved like you’d imagine Family Guy’s Peter Griffin might in receiving a Golden Globe on someone else’s behalf.

Aziz Ansari went to Parks & Rec co-star Amy Poehler’s school of Golden Globe reactions last night. When his category was called, Ansari could be seen leafing through a book entitled Losing to Jeffrey Tambor With Dignity, which proved inaccurate when Gael Garcia Bernal had a surprise win. Whether or not he could use a good accidental bumping from Lady Gaga on the way to the stage is another matter, but the look Leonardo DiCaprio gives Lady Gaga after that happens is an award show treasure. Mel Gibson vs Ricky Gervais is an Alien vs Predator situation that makes everybody watching feel electric with discomfort. After Gibson lands a decent dig at Gervais, comparing him to a colonoscopy, Gervais can’t help but run back in for more spotlight, and earn some bleeps for apparently saying this: In accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Denzel Washington brought his wife and kids onstage, and it’s an adorable-fest. Denzel Washington and Family, Winner, Cecil B. Demille Award at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 Photo: Paul Drinkwater, courtesy of NBC Taraji P. Henson, always a force to be reckoned with, outdoes herself, landing three highlight moments in the span of a minute. First, upon winning, she hands out her Empire character’s namesake cookies, then she yells at a handler to “Get off my train!”, before finally telling the Globes composer that she will not wrap it up in a timely manner. Epic stuff all around.

Probably no one expected Jim Carrey to come out to the stage and just kill for a couple minutes with a bit about the Golden Globes’ inherent insignificance, and yet that is what happened. What a time to be alive. Just when you think the kid from Room, Jacob Tremblay, could not be any cuter, there he is, standing on his chair to cheer Globe-winning costar, Brie Larson. Finally, like a tiny angel descending from heaven, Ricky Gervais gets in one final post-game swipe at Mel Gibson during the closing credits: “From myself and Mel Gibson: Shalom.” Have a look below at the full list of winners, and let us know in the comments who you thought got robbed. FILM

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Brie Larson, Room BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Matt Damon, The Martian BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant BEST DRAMA

The Revenant BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Martian TELEVISION BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Jon Hamm, Mad Men (AMC) BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES, COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, (CW) BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES, COMEDY

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR TV MOTION PICTURE

Maura Tierney, The Affair (Showtime) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOTION PICTURE

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA) BEST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel (FX) BEST COMEDY

Mozart in the Jungle BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Wolf Hall BEST DRAMA

Mr. Robot BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Inside Out BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Son of Saul (Hungary)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Writing’s On The Wall, vocals performed by Sam Smith, from Spectre