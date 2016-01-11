Rock Icon David Bowie Passes Away

David Bowie, one of the most iconic and influential creative forces of the 20th century, has passed away. The musician–who challenged society’s views on art, gender, music, race, and beauty–died peacefully in his London home surrounded by friends and family, according to a statement released on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts. The rock legend was 69 years old and passed away due to complications from an 18-month battle with cancer.

The news of his death comes just three days after Bowie released his 28th studio album, Blackstar, on Friday. Bowie shot to fame in 1969 with the single “Space Oddity,” about fictional astronaut Major Tom. That was followed by the hits The Man Who Sold the World (1970), Hunky Dory (1971), and his fifth album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. Over the years he became known as much for his music as his eclectic style and personas, including the alter ego Ziggy Stardust, from the aforementioned album.

Bowie is survived by his wife of 23 years, fashion model Iman, their 15-year-old daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones, and his son, film director Duncan Jones, who tweeted confirmation of his father’s death:

Here’s to you, Ziggy.

This story has been updated to include Bowie’s wife and daughter.