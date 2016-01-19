Ice Cube On “Ride Along 2” And The Art Of Playing It Straight

Ice Cube is a towering talent, working across multiple genres. Widely considered one of the greatest MCs of all time, he also wrote and starred in the 1995 classic Friday, launching a long and successful career as a film actor and producer. A line he uttered in that film has since attained meme-like immortality (and with the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, a new level of self-referentiality ).

In short, Ice Cube can do almost anything he wants, which is why it’s striking to see him allow scene after scene to be all but stolen from him in Ride Along 2, which opened Friday. Ice Cube is a star of the movie, to be sure, but he’s the first to admit that the Ride Along films are comedies, and that the comedian in the film is his costar Kevin Hart. Hart plays a rookie cop, Ben, who is soon to become the brother-in-law of Ice Cube’s character, James. In scene after funny scene, Hart vamps, whines, and maneuvers; he flees an alligator, falls off a boat, and generally serves as a comedic punching bag (and shooting target). And it’s all somehow made funnier by Ice Cube’s laconic exasperation.

In other words, Ice Cube’s James is what comedy calls a straight man. Fast Company caught up with the actor recently to learn more about his working relationship with Hart, what he looks for in a scene partner, and the art of playing it straight.

Fast Company: You and Kevin Hart had already worked together in the first Ride Along. What was different this time around?

Ice Cube: We knew our chemistry, so it made everything a lot smoother. We were basically jumping right back into something we had pretty much perfected the first time.

How did you and Kevin first find your way to a partnership that worked?

It worked immediately. It worked actually from the meeting we had with Universal when they were making their final decision on whether they wanted to do this movie or not. I think Kevin respects what I’ve accomplished in my music and movie career; I respect everything he’s accomplished in comedy, so there’s a mutual respect there that lets us work together without egos getting involved.