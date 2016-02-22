How Habitat For Humanity Is Creating A Stronger Identity To Amplify Its Mission

Many people in the U.S. have heard of Habitat for Humanity, the grassroots Christian nonprofit that builds homes for the poor. But one thing that’s vexed the organization since it was founded in 1976: No one really gets what it does.

Habitat for Humanity–which was started by a young, self-made millionaire and his wife, who sold their possessions and dedicated their lives to service–has had rapid growth in the last decade, from serving 125,000 individuals in 2005 to an estimated 1.8 million in 2015. And its 1,400 U.S. affiliates and 70 national organizations around the world took in a total of $1.6 billion in donations this year, making it among the top 15 charities in the United States.

Yet its messaging has been a mess that is stymying an even bigger potential impact: “Our elevator speech is a little more like a roller coaster ride,” says Chris Clarke, Habitat for Humanity’s senior vice president for marketing. “While we are very, very well known in the U.S., we are not well understood.”

Here’s how a massive, sprawling grassroots organization is beginning to reign in its brand:

Working with branding agency Little to conduct a survey of 2,000 adults, Habitat for Humanity learned what people don’t get about the organization. These ranged from the misconception that it’s only local or in the U.S. to the idea that Jimmy Carter is in charge (he just popularized it in the 1970s).

Habitat was great at telling what they do, and not so great at telling why they do it.

Perhaps more damaging, most people surveyed thought that recipients get new homes for free. That perception, they realized, could be a big turnoff to potential donors or volunteers who for some reason wouldn’t just want to give someone a free house, but instead insist on “helping people who help themselves.” (Neither perception is true: Families who receive a new house–or a refurbished one–must dedicate hundreds of hours to its construction, pay back an affordable mortgage, and learn budgeting skills.)

A last problem was that, according to Joe Cecere, Little’s chief creative officer, “[Habitat] was great at telling what they do, and not so great at telling why they do it.” The firm learned people weren’t necessarily interested in housing as a cause–but they were interested in health and poverty–things that are not possible to solve without affordable housing. According a recent study by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, full-time minimum wage workers can’t afford a one-bedroom apartment in most cities in the U.S.