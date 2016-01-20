The Productive Way To Manage Your Emotions At Work

By and large, getting emotional is a bad move. Displaying too much emotion is often seen as unprofessional, disrupting the air of calm rationality that’s supposed to reign in most workplaces.

But trying to master our emotions in professional settings isn’t always the best idea, either. Just ask anyone who’s ever worked in one, and they’re likely to tell you that offices are never exclusively (or even usually) places governed by sober logic. They probably shouldn’t be even if they could. Our feelings play important roles in problem solving, motivation, and other essential cognitive functions that we use at work. So the question should be not about how to suppress our emotions, but how to channel them into productive uses.

You may not think you’re using the complex, interconnected systems that link your body with your brain while you’re at work–especially if your job involves sitting down in front of a screen and thinking through analytical or creative problems. But emotions aren’t abstract things detached from physical reality; they’re an important part of how we function as biological beings.

Making a habit of suppressing negative emotions can undercut your motivation.

The sense of satisfaction we feel at completing a task, for instance, is caused by a release of dopamine, among other neurochemicals. Do well, and your brain rewards you with that chemical kick. On the other hand, clinical depression has been linked to a shortage of dopamine as well as two other neurotransmitters, serotonin and norepinephrine.

Failing to deal properly with negative emotions can do long-term damage to your brain, all but killing its supply of these vital chemicals. In milder forms, making a habit of suppressing negative emotions can undercut your motivation. And in more extreme forms, it can make it impossible for you to work.