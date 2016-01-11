How To Transform The Barbershop Experience

Since Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tristan Walker launched his first startup, Walker & Company—and its first product, the Bevel razor and shaving system—he has had a singular goal of making health and beauty simple for people of color. Today, Walker & Company announced the Bevel Trimmer as the next product to help it fulfill that mission.

The electric trimmer, which is now available for pre-sale on Bevel’s website and ships to customers in March, is designed for both professional barbers and for customers who shape up their hairline and beard at home between barbershop visits. Like the Bevel razor and shaving system, the trimmer, which costs $179.95, promotes a cleaner, safer grooming experience: Its blades sport a proprietary hypoallergenic coating that helps repel dirt and bacteria that can build up within the blades and cause skin irritation. But that’s only one among several other issues that the company’s founder and CEO is trying to solve with its new offering.

“About a year ago, we asked this question, Why haven’t electric trimmers changed?” says Walker. “It’s just a terrible experience that hasn’t been innovated on at all, for at least as long as I’ve been around.”

Frequent users of electric trimmers might understand the experience Walker describes. The leading products in this market—I own the Andis T-Outliner, for example—can overheat during use, and sting the skin upon contact. To adjust the blades or replace them when they begin to dull, users must arm themselves with a screwdriver (and a lot of patience). And at the end of the shape-up, you might find yourself wrapped several times over in the trimmer’s cord.

The Bevel Trimmer has addressed all of these problems, says Walker, which might explain the device’s higher-end price tag. First, he says the trimmers will run up to 30 degrees cooler than those of his competitors. Moreover, the blades—which Walker & Co. will soon sell separately—can snap on and off, and users can adjust their alignment (which determines the closeness of the cut) with a simple dial under the blade that doesn’t require any tools. Finally, the trimmers can operate cordlessly for more than four hours, with no loss of motor power.

“We spared no expense,” says Walker. “What I mean by that is the details. We’ve developed what I truly believe is the most advanced trimmer on the planet.”

Since the founding of Walker & Company, the barbershop—a congregational, cultural staple of the African-American community—has been a central focus of the Bevel brand. Last year, it launched Find Your Barber, a directory of some of the most well-known barbershops in major cities across the country, as well as Bevel Classics, a video guide to standard and foundational haircuts for black men and women. Its style blog, Bevel Code, features grooming tips and interviews with celebrity barbers, such as JC Tha Barber (Diddy, Chris Brown), Johnny Cake (Jay Z, Pharrell), and, most crucially, Marcus Harvey, who maintains the iconic, half-moon part atop the head of legendary rapper Nas. It only made sense, then, that the many barbers in this network, including Harvey—along with Nas, who is an investor in Walker & Company and will help promote the Bevel Trimmer as a “brand ambassador”—would provide crucial feedback during the design of the new product. (And be one of its first customers.)