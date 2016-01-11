advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hilary Duff And Debi Mazar On Why You Should Listen To Your Heart (And Not Your Head)

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar, stars of Younger, talks with Co.Create associate editor KC Ifeanyi about how they prioritize and choose creative projects, and keep their careers fresh.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life