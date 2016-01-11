advertisement
Darren Star & Patricia Field On The Importance Of Creative Collaboration

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company editor KC Ifeanyi recently sat down with Darren Star and Patricia Field, from the creative teams behind Sex and the City and Younger, to hear important lessons they’ve learned along the way. Find out why two of television’s most successful people believe it’s important to trust the process and allow yourself to enjoy your work more, and why collaborating with people you trust is of the utmost importance.

