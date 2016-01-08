Kanye Meant It When He Said He Was Releasing A New Song Every Friday

When Kanye West released a new track seven days ago, it wasn’t clear if it was just a New Year’s Day celebration from Yeezy, or if there were something bigger in the works. While 2015 came and went without a new album–despite the artist similarly starting the year with a new track–the plan in 2016 seems more clear: Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter early on Friday to announce that, in the lead up to the much-anticipated new album Swish, every Friday would feature new music from her husband.

The second of those new tracks dropped Friday afternoon on West’s Soundcloud page (along with the first snippet of a third). That track, “Real Friends,” features vocals by Ty Dolla $ign and production from Boi-1da, SEVNTHOMAS, and Frank Dukes (as well as “additional programming by Havoc” from Mobb Deep, according to rap blog 2DopeBoyz). Additionally, the final seconds of the track serve as an introduction to another new song–“No More Parties In LA”–produced by the dream-team duo of Kanye West and Madlib (in the first collaboration from the super-producers), with guest vocals from Kendrick Lamar.

That’s a lot of heavyweight talent and big names for a free music project, but this isn’t the first time Kanye has used an unorthodox release method to his advantage: West’s 2011 opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy used a similar method of dropping new music on Fridays to road-test the material before the album’s release. If there’s a chance that a similar approach might reap similar creative rewards on Swish, we’ll have our ears glued to Soundcloud (where West appears to be re-uploading “Real Friends” to correct a glitch with the sound) for most of 2016.