How Do You Keep An Established Company Sexy? Ford CEO Mark Fields Gives His Take

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Ford has been designing and innovating for over 113 years. When a company exists for over a century, things become quite established there. These days, it seems like everyone is being drawn to the exciting possibilities that startup companies hold. How can an established company compete to attract the best and brightest? CEO Mark Fields shares his views on what they do at Ford to entice new talent, and keep it exciting.

