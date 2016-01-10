Why “Empathy” Is A New Buzzword For Ford

After being appointed president and CEO of Ford in July 2014, Mark Fields brought management to Silicon Valley to meet with top technology industry CEOs and to attend intensive classes at the Institute of Design at Stanford. Shortly after the visit, he declared that Ford would be remade into a user-experience company.

From research to manufacturing, Ford is reshaping how it conducts business to better reflect the integration and use of technology in their consumers’ lives, and subsequently deliver them better products, and better experiences.

Fast Company’s Marcus Baram sat down with Fields to hear how the idea of empathy within the process helped steer Ford toward this new mission.