This Startup Grant For Refugees Sees Immigrants As Innovators, Not Burdens

“Welcome. We don’t have jobs. Let’s create them together.” So says a sign hanging in a reception center in Finland, where some of the country’s tens of thousands of newly arrived refugees are now living.

It’s hard to get a job in Finland even if you’re Finnish–the youth unemployment rate hovers around 22%. But a new organization called Startup Refugees is working with refugee reception centers to turn the flood of new residents into an opportunity.

“Immigration is brain gain,” says Camilla Nurmi, project coordinator for the group. “Startup Refugees network wants to harness the human capital of refugees, combine it with crazy Finnish entrepreneurship, and get Finland rising with new innovations.”

As 30,000 new refugees entered the country in 2015–almost 10 times more than the year before–the system was overwhelmed. Asylum seekers ended up sitting in reception centers with nothing to do for as long as a year, even though Finnish law allows them to start working three months after applying for asylum.

“Asylum seekers have left everything but their human capital behind them,” she says. “Now they languish in ‘human containers’ in the reception centers, and with the asylum seeking process stretching from the current six months even up to a year, people will inevitably get frustrated.”

The huge influx of people has frustrated some Finnish people, too. Protestors tried to physically block refugees from entering a small town. Another group, some wearing Ku Klux Klan-like robes, threw rocks and fireworks at a bus carrying refugee children.

Entrepreneurs Riku Rantala and Tunna Milonoff believe that refugees could ultimately help Finland’s economy, not strain it. Two weeks after sharing their idea for Startup Refugees in the media last fall, 250 companies, communities, and individuals had signed up to help.