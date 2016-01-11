You’ll Need To Swim To Visit This Peaceful Floating Pavilion In Malta

What would a wedding chapel floating on the ocean look like? The AntiRoom II is probably the closest answer to that question: a floating pavilion that looks like a sacred place for mermaids and mermen to intertwine.

Designed by architects Elena Chiavi, Ahmad El Mad, and Matteo Goldoni, the AntiRoom II is a floating pavilion on the sea of Malta. Construction and materials are simple: The structure is made of wood and overlaid with diaphanous shrouds,creating a small enclosed pool at its center. The only way to get to it is by water–according to the designers, the small, self-enclosed nature of the pavilion is meant to be juxtaposed with the comparative massiveness of nearby Malta.

“Islands have always had a great cultural significance,” the designers write. “Our reinterpretation of islands is a thought on refuge space, where one can lie on them and feel at home . . . [the] Antiroom II is a physical symbol to welcome and accept anyone. All cultures without exceptions.”

The pavilion was designed at the Europe Architecture Students Assembly, where hundreds of students and designers convene in a different country every year. You can swim out to visit the AntiRoom II pavilion for yourself from nearby Valetta, a coastal town in Malta. But you might have to fight the seagulls for it.

[via ArchDaily]