Joy Mangano Is Tapping The Brand Potential Of Her Pop Culture Moment

When we think of blockbuster Hollywood biopics–films like Gandhi, Amadeus, Malcolm X, Walk The Line, Brian’s Song–the bulk of them tell the stories of someone who’s dead or at least long past their prime. There are a few exceptions, like Eminem’s sort-of biopic 8 Mile, Erin Brockovich, and The Social Network. Now we have David O. Russell’s Joy, about entrepreneur Joy Mangano, starring Jennifer Lawrence as the infomercial entrepreneur.

And just as the film is making the award show rounds, Joy Mangano has launched a new ad campaign, by agency Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners, for her real-life business. The occasion is announcing that her products will be available for the first time outside of the Home Shopping Network (HSN), bringing the Miracle Mop, Huggable Hangers, My Little Steamer, Better Beauty Case, MemoryCloud Pillow and Forever Fragrant to stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, The Container Store, Macy’s, and Target.

While Mangano certainly doesn’t need much help in the marketing department–she’s sold more than $3 billion worth of products over the last 23 years–her move beyond home shopping will most certainly benefit from her broader pop culture moment she’s enjoying right now.