Tinder Is Setting Up Shop In India

Tinder, the wildly popular dating app, is deepening its global presence with its first international office. And what better place to set up shop than India, where the app supposedly clocks 7.5 million swipes every day?

For its new office, Tinder will put down roots in Delhi, India’s capital city, in an effort to double down on what CEO Sean Rad thinks could be one of Tinder’s “core markets,” according to Quartz. While India ranks as Tinder’s biggest user in Asia, it hasn’t yet cracked Tinder’s top 10 global markets, despite daily user growth of 1%.

“India is incredibly important for us as we see a lot of opportunity for growth in the country,” Rosette Pambakian, Tinder’s VP of communications and brand partnerships, told Quartz. “We are growing rapidly in India, and so we thought it would be right to have a team there.”

Another reason for establishing a Tinder office in Delhi is because India’s dating culture may warrant a unique approach. Privacy is of greater concern, since some Indians may not be as comfortable with casual dating as Tinder users in other countries, as Quartz notes. Other tech companies have made similar attempts to align their operations with local norms: Uber, for example, accepts cash payments in India, where many people still deal exclusively in cash.

Tinder has already named a head for its India operations, Taru Kapoor, who thinks it could become the company’s leading market. “India is young, everybody is coming online, and mobile is their primary device,” Kapoor told Quartz. “The country is changing. And the next wave of users are going to come from a country like India.”

