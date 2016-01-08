To Keep Their Creative Industry Thriving, Belgian Ad Execs Are…Donating Sperm?

There’s been plenty of hand-wringing about how to get American kids more interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as they grow up and pursue their future careers–but in Belgium, they have a different problem. While the country has a rich tradition of creative advertising (winning a whopping 78 Cannes Lions since 2012), the number of students pursuing careers in creative fields is actually in the decline. If ad folks in Belgium want to see a younger generation crowd them out and eventually claim all that rich Cannes glory for themselves, a new campaign from Creative Belgium and the Center for Reproductive Medicine in Brussels tells them, they’re gonna need to get busy.

The Center’s Maryse Bonduelle says in the two-minute “AdBabies” spot that “a recent study on creative behavior among children indicates that creativity is indeed partially hereditary,” which not only helps explain Willow and Jaden Smith, it also tells us why we’re watching a bunch of guys named Dieter enter a clinic for some, er, alone time in the service of Belgian advertising. “I have been asked to donate my semen for Belgian creativity,” Happiness Anywhere/FCB Global Chief Creative Officer Geoffrey Hantson (and 33-time Lion winner) says as he receives his sample collection cup. While it’s funny watching these successful ad bros freak out at the thought of being so close to each other’s spunk, this is actually a legit campaign. Potential parents who want a baby that might have a somewhat higher potential to enter advertising as an adult than one cooked up the old-fashioned way (and who doesn’t want that?) can actually go forth and get inseminated by Hantson, one of the Dieters, or any of the sure-to-be countless other Belgian ad execs inspired by patriotism to leave behind a little piece of themselves for future generations.

