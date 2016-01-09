For The Motorola Brand, A Dignified Retirement Isn’t Such A Bad Option

A little less than a year ago, Chinese PC behemoth Lenovo announced it was buying Motorola Mobility from Google. In the press release announcing the news , it called the Motorola name “iconic” and “world-reknowned,” and touted its own expertise at taking good care of famous brands, as it did when it assumed responsibility for the ThinkPad nameplate by acquiring IBM’s PC business in 2005.

That was then. Now CNet’s Roger Cheng is reporting that Lenovo isn’t so smitten with the Motorola brand after all. Henceforth, it’s going to downplay it in favor of emphasizing “Moto”–a nickname that Motorola had already embraced in recent years–and pairing that name with Lenovo’s own brand.

On the official Motorola blog, the company clarified that it doesn’t plan to entirely kill off the Motorola name. But it said that “Moto” is “contemporary and engaging,” which is presumably a polite way of suggesting that it’s decided that “Motorola” is not.

Unless you’re a hundred years old or thereabouts, you don’t remember a time when the Motorola brand wasn’t part of American culture. It originated in 1930 as a brand applied to car radios by a Chicago manufacturer named Galvin Manufacturing, which explains the “Motor” prefix. The “ola” part was commonplace in branding for electronics at the time, such as Victrola phonographs and Rock-Ola jukeboxes.

A Motorola ad from the glory days

Motorola (which Galvin adopted as its corporate name in 1948) became huge by applying its rather specific name to an dizzying array of products–often helping to pioneer new categories. In its 1967 annual report–just to pick a year at random–it detailed product lines that included TV sets, phonographs, semiconductors, satellite communications systems for space flights, walkie-talkies for police departments, heavy-duty alternators for trucks, and test-scoring machines for schools. And, yes, car radios.

The company made the processor inside the first Macintosh computer. It invented the mobile phone and produced such iconic models as the Star-Tac and Razr. Even recently, Motorola Mobility has done inventive things like selling user-customizable smartphones and helping to jump-start the smart-watch industry.

It’s been a long time since Motorola was the Motorola of yore, though. It sold off its defense business in 2001 and spun out its semiconductor arm in 2004. It got rid of its automotive operations in 2006, and in 2010, split itself into two companies. One was the phone business, which Google bought for $12.5 billion in 2011 and then turned over to Lenovo for $2.9 billion (sans patent portfolio) less than three years later. That’s the part that is slimming its brand down to “Moto.”