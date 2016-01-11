Six Habits Of Good Listeners

When we think of great leaders, we often think about individuals who give speeches that motivate action, but in addition to being great speakers, great leaders are also great listeners. Taylor Berens Crouch , doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at the University of Maryland, says being a good listener is crucial to being a great leader.

“If we’re trying to lead people in a direction that they want, it’s absolutely necessary that we understand people’s desires and perspectives and thoughts, and listening is necessary to get that information,” says Crouch.

Follow these six habits of great listeners:

Being present to hear what the speaker is saying is essential to being a good listener, says Crouch. While most of us know it’s rude to pick up our cell phones to respond to a text or check email while engaging in a conversation, avoiding internal distractions are much more difficult.

“If you’re really mindful, you’re in the moment. You’re focusing on what the other person is saying and avoiding the natural inclination and temptation to judge, predict, and evaluate,” says Crouch.

Being a mindful listener means avoiding getting distracted by your own thoughts. Pay careful attention to the thoughts swimming around in your head while listening to someone else. Are you thinking about the dinner you’re cooking tonight? If so, you’re not mindfully listening.

In order to avoid awkward silences and gaps in conversation, often we will formulate our response to someone while they’re still speaking. This, says Crouch, gets in the way of effective listening. Instead, take a pause after the speaker is finished to think about your response.