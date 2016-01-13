Grown-Up Happy Meals Could Be The Key To Eating Less

The secret to eating less and being happy about it may have been cracked years ago–by McDonald’s. According to a new study from Cornell University’s Food and Brand Lab, small non-food rewards–like the toys in Happy Meals–stimulate the same reward centers in the brain as food does.

Using MRI studies of subjects, the study found “the brain responds to a small toy, gift card, or lottery ticket in the same way it does to a mouthwatering burger or cheese-slathered pizza.”

The researchers, led by Martin Reimann, carried out a series of experiments to see if people would choose a smaller meal if it was paired with a non-food item. “By combining one shorter-term desire (to eat) with another shorter-term desire (to play) that in combination also address a longer-term desire (to be healthy), different sources of happiness become commensurable.”

OPOLJA via Shutterstock

The paper found that the majority of both kids and adults opted for a half-sized portion when combined with a prize. Both options were priced the same. The portions, as can be seen in the photographs, were literally half-sized–a hamburger cut in two, for example.

Even more interesting is that the promise of a future reward was enough to make adults opt for the smaller portion. One of the prizes used was a lottery ticket (with a $10, $50 or $100 payout), and this was as effective as a tangible gift in persuading people to eat less.

“The fact that participants were willing to substitute part of a tangible food item for the mere prospect of a relatively small monetary premium is intriguing,” says Reimann. (Of course, they might have been thinking they’ll just go home and eat more afterwards.)

Reimann theorizes that it is the emotional component of these intangible prizes that make them effective. In fact, vaguely-stated possibilities of winning a prized were more effective than options with hard odds included.