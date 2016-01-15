What Makes Someone Fearless?

If I learned anything from The Princess Diaries, it is first, to never go for the conventionally hot guy, second, that eyebrows really do have the power to transform your entire face, and finally, that courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the judgment that something else is more important than fear. And it’s like, okay Eduard Christoff Philippe Gérard Renaldi, prince of Genovia, that’s a lovely sentiment, but can you say easier said than done?

Sure, I believe that taking risks and trying new things is objectively more important than my petty anxieties, but that doesn’t mean they stop existing (See: my Fears as a New Graduate and my Fears in the First Few Years of My Career). Making that judgment means nothing if you don’t have the strength to act on it.

So how can we be more like the seemingly fearless doers of the world? The bold entrepreneurs? The people who obviously have doubts and anxieties but seem unfettered by them? Who take risks that lead to both massive failures and massive successes? Who allow themselves to experience the fear, then take a deep breath and do it anyway?

This advice made me immediately think of the Salvador Dali quote: “Have no fear of perfection—you’ll never reach it.” At the root of being fearless is strong self-awareness—understanding that you have flaws, you will make mistakes, you will fail. “The idea that an overblown self-confidence is going to render you fearless is a misconception,” says psychology writer John Vespasian. “Self-delusion is not going to protect you from discouragement, depression, or anxiety. Individuals become fearless only when they accept their own weaknesses, and as a result, learn to deal calmly with stressful situations. They become fearless because they are willing to give up the pretension of invulnerability, while at the same time, they are committed to remaining effective and alert.” As I wrote in “4 Totally Counterintuitive Lessons about Success,” embracing vulnerability makes you powerful.

. . . but still optimistic. Yeah, it’s a tough balance. “Individuals who hold unrealistic expectations are those who prove the most susceptible to feelings of helplessness and fear,” Vespasian says. “One of the key aspects of becoming fearless is learning to be realistic without falling prey to cynicism and disillusionment. You have to learn to view reality as it is, but also maintain your ability to view the positive in each negative situation. Fearless people are always able to see hopeful signs, even when everything seems to be falling apart. Learning to be realistic will help you stay calm and fully operational in crisis situations, and reinforce your self-confidence.”